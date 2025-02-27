Featured

Explore All
Robert Louis Bell Robert Louis Bell

Robert Bell

1936 - 2025

Robert Louis Bell, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Born May 24, 1936, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he was the beloved son of Louis Butler Bell and Opal (Wilmoth) Bell.
Robert attended public schools and graduated from Central High School in Oklahoma City with the class of 1954. He went on to attend...

Obituary

Sondra Ann Harris Sondra Ann Harris

Sondra Harris

1938 - 2025

Sondra Ann (Sala) Harris passed away peacefully April 14, 2025 in Newton, Kansas. Born May 2, 1938, Sondra was the cherished daughter of James (Clinker) Sala and Enoice Lemon Sala of Ardmore, Oklahoma. Sondra spent her formative years in Oklahoma City. A proud graduate of NW Classen High School class of 1956; she...

Obituary

Beverly Ann Gilley Beverly Ann Gilley

Beverly Gilley

1941 - 2025

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Beverly Ann Gilley of Paoli, Oklahoma, who left us on Friday, April 11, 2025. Beverly was born on December 11, 1941, in Ackley, Iowa, to George Kappel and Grace (Murra) Kappel.
Beverly graduated from public school and went on to marry Fred Davis Gilley Jr. on...

Obituary

Gary David Parker Gary David Parker

Gary Parker

1945 - 2025

Gary David Parker, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Gary was born on June 19, 1945 to Edward Fuller Parker and Marie Shedrick Parker in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Gary attended school in Muskogee, graduating from Muskogee Central High School in 1963. He went on to graduate from Northeastern State...

Obituary

Darlene Ellen Eaton Darlene Ellen Eaton

Darlene Eaton

1930 - 2025

Darlene Ellen Eaton
April 6, 1930 - February 27, 2025
Darlene Ellen Chilcoat Eaton passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on February 27,2025 in McAlester, OK. She was born on April 6, 1930, in Council Hill, Oklahoma, to C. Clifton and Pearl B. Holland.
Darlene's early years were shaped by the Great Depression...

Obituary

Ronald Roland Reeves Ronald Roland Reeves

Ronald Reeves

1941 - 2025

Ronald Roland Reeves (Ron), 83, of Muskogee OK, died February 23, 2025 at St Francis Hospital in Muskogee.
He was born on September 30, 1941, to Wayne Paul Reeves and Muriel Evelyn (Scally) Reeves in Pauls Valley, OK.
Ron enjoyed his early years in Pauls Valley, as youngest of his siblings and cousins he was spoiled...

Obituary

Bobby Frame Bobby Frame

Bobby Frame

1959 - 2025

Lifetime Checotah resident Bobby Joe Frame II, peacefully left this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Saturday, March 14, 1959, in Muskogee to Bob and Joan Frame. Bobby graduated from Checotah High School in 1977.
He worked at Frame Lumber most...

Obituary

Jo Marie Stotts Jo Marie Stotts

Jo Stotts

1944 - 2025

Jo Marie Stotts passed away peacefully on February 25th, 2025, 8 days before her 81st birthday. She was the oldest of two children born March 5th, 1944, to Joseph Edward Pitman and Opal Marie Kelly.
She was successful at all she did; first real estate sales, then opening an operating Stotts Appraisal. During her...

Obituary

Latest Obituaries

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All
Gerard Gerry Griffin Gerard Gerry Griffin

Gerard 'Gerry' Griffin

1948 - 2025

77, Fort Gibson, Veteran/Retired Deputy Sheriff, passed away Saturday, 4/12/2025 in Muskogee. Services, 1:30PM, Thursday, 04/17/2025 at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com

Death Notice

Charles Leamon Scoggins Charles Leamon Scoggins

Charles Scoggins

1934 - 2025

90, Retired Aircraft Ground Safety Supervisor for US Air Force, passed Thursday, 04/10/2025. Service Info: 9AM, Friday, 04/18/2025 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home

Death Notice

Mike Gill Mike Gill

Mike Gill

1948 - 2025

76, of Checotah, passed away Saturday, April 12, 2025. Viewing: 9:00am-4:00pm, Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at Garrett Family Funeral Home Checotah; Graveside Service: 11:00am, Thursday, April 17, 2025, Greenlawn Cemetery, Checotah

Death Notice

Ronnie Gilliam Ronnie Gilliam

Ronnie Gilliam

1946 - 2025

78, Fort Gibson, Retired/Maintenance Superintendent/Georgia Pacific, passed away Thursday, 4/10/2025. Services, 2PM, Wednesday, 4/16/2025 at Fort Gibson First Baptist Church. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com

Death Notice

Denny Ray Lewis Denny Ray Lewis

Denny Lewis

Denny Ray Lewis, Brushy Mountain resident died April 5, 2025. He was 56. Celebration of Life will be April 19, 2025 from 2 pm to 4 m at the Castle of Muskogee.

Death Notice

Mary A. Warren Mary A. Warren

Mary Warren

1927 - 2025

98, Nurse, passed Monday, April 7, 2025
The family to greet friends 5-7PM, Monday, April 14, 2025 at Cornerstone Funeral Home
Funeral service @ 12PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 @ Oldham Memorial Baptist Church, Muskogee, OK
Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK

Death Notice

Doris Jean (Wardlow) Foster Doris Jean (Wardlow) Foster

Doris (Wardlow) Foster

1940 - 2025

84, former Muskogee resident, received her rest on
Wednesday, 3/26/2025 in Albuquerque, NM. The Sacred Farewell for Mrs.. Foster, will commence on Friday, 4/11/2025, The Tenth Hour, Phillips Chapel CME in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Services under direction of Strong-Thorne Mortuary

Death Notice

Carl Simeroth Carl Simeroth

Carl Simeroth

Carl Simeroth, retired electrician and rancher died April 4, 2025 in Warner. Viewing 10-4 Thursday at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Rosary 6:30 Thursday St. Joseph Catholic Church Webbers Falls. Service 10 am Friday St. Joseph Catholic Church Muskogee.

Death Notice

Death Notices

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

Funeral, graveside and memorial services

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

In Memoriam

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

Other Sympathy Announcements

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

Celebration of Life

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

Committals

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

Cards of thanks

Today Yesterday This Week This Month Explore All

Learn & Prepare

When someone close to you passes away, it can be difficult to know what to do. Whether you are planning a funeral service, buying flowers, expressing condolences, or just trying to figure out how to process grief, this library of articles will help you understand what to expect.

Explore All
guiding grief photo

Your Guide to Overcoming Grief

  • Comprehensive Videos for Every Grief Journey
  • 15 Experts Share Insights to Manage Grief
  • On-Demand Access
guiding grief logo
Learn more
Photo

Obituary Writing Toolbox: Template and Samples

Following a template is the easiest way to determine the requirements and standards for any type of writing project. It's helpful to take a look at examples, templates and guides when beginning to write. Knowing the form,...

Learn more
Photo

Benefits of Online Memorials

When a loved one passes away, the next of kin will usually compose a newspaper obituary to communicate the information. While these notices are informative, obituaries often don’t do justice to the life story of a loved one....

Learn more

Featured Funeral Homes

Mercer-Adams Funeral Service
Bethany
Sevier Funeral Home
Chickasha
McClendon-Winters Funeral Home
Okmulgee
Floral Haven Funeral Home
Broken Arrow
Explore All