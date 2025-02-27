Robert Bell
1936 - 2025
Robert Louis Bell, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Born May 24, 1936, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, he was the beloved son of Louis Butler Bell and Opal (Wilmoth) Bell.
Robert attended public schools and graduated from Central High School in Oklahoma City with the class of 1954. He went on to attend...
Obituary
Sondra Harris
1938 - 2025
Sondra Ann (Sala) Harris passed away peacefully April 14, 2025 in Newton, Kansas. Born May 2, 1938, Sondra was the cherished daughter of James (Clinker) Sala and Enoice Lemon Sala of Ardmore, Oklahoma. Sondra spent her formative years in Oklahoma City. A proud graduate of NW Classen High School class of 1956; she...
Obituary
Beverly Gilley
1941 - 2025
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Beverly Ann Gilley of Paoli, Oklahoma, who left us on Friday, April 11, 2025. Beverly was born on December 11, 1941, in Ackley, Iowa, to George Kappel and Grace (Murra) Kappel.
Beverly graduated from public school and went on to marry Fred Davis Gilley Jr. on...
Obituary
Gary Parker
1945 - 2025
Gary David Parker, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Gary was born on June 19, 1945 to Edward Fuller Parker and Marie Shedrick Parker in Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Gary attended school in Muskogee, graduating from Muskogee Central High School in 1963. He went on to graduate from Northeastern State...
Obituary
Darlene Eaton
1930 - 2025
Darlene Ellen Eaton
April 6, 1930 - February 27, 2025
Darlene Ellen Chilcoat Eaton passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on February 27,2025 in McAlester, OK. She was born on April 6, 1930, in Council Hill, Oklahoma, to C. Clifton and Pearl B. Holland.
Darlene's early years were shaped by the Great Depression...
Obituary
Ronald Reeves
1941 - 2025
Ronald Roland Reeves (Ron), 83, of Muskogee OK, died February 23, 2025 at St Francis Hospital in Muskogee.
He was born on September 30, 1941, to Wayne Paul Reeves and Muriel Evelyn (Scally) Reeves in Pauls Valley, OK.
Ron enjoyed his early years in Pauls Valley, as youngest of his siblings and cousins he was spoiled...
Obituary
Bobby Frame
1959 - 2025
Lifetime Checotah resident Bobby Joe Frame II, peacefully left this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Saturday, March 14, 1959, in Muskogee to Bob and Joan Frame. Bobby graduated from Checotah High School in 1977.
He worked at Frame Lumber most...
Obituary
Jo Stotts
1944 - 2025
Jo Marie Stotts passed away peacefully on February 25th, 2025, 8 days before her 81st birthday. She was the oldest of two children born March 5th, 1944, to Joseph Edward Pitman and Opal Marie Kelly.
She was successful at all she did; first real estate sales, then opening an operating Stotts Appraisal. During her...
Obituary
Latest Obituaries
Ronnie Gilliam
1946 - 2025
78, Fort Gibson, Retired/Maintenance Superintendent/Georgia Pacific, passed away Thursday, 4/10/2025. Services, 2PM, Wednesday, 4/16/2025 at Fort Gibson First Baptist Church. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
Death Notice
Mary Warren
1927 - 2025
98, Nurse, passed Monday, April 7, 2025
The family to greet friends 5-7PM, Monday, April 14, 2025 at Cornerstone Funeral Home
Funeral service @ 12PM, Tuesday, April 15, 2025 @ Oldham Memorial Baptist Church, Muskogee, OK
Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, OK
Death Notice
Doris (Wardlow) Foster
1940 - 2025
84, former Muskogee resident, received her rest on
Wednesday, 3/26/2025 in Albuquerque, NM. The Sacred Farewell for Mrs.. Foster, will commence on Friday, 4/11/2025, The Tenth Hour, Phillips Chapel CME in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Services under direction of Strong-Thorne Mortuary
Death Notice
Death Notices
Funeral, graveside and memorial services
In Memoriam
Other Sympathy Announcements
Celebration of Life
Committals
Cards of thanks
Learn & Prepare
When someone close to you passes away, it can be difficult to know what to do. Whether you are planning a funeral service, buying flowers, expressing condolences, or just trying to figure out how to process grief, this library of articles will help you understand what to expect.Explore All
Your Guide to Overcoming Grief
- Comprehensive Videos for Every Grief Journey
- 15 Experts Share Insights to Manage Grief
- On-Demand Access
Obituary Writing Toolbox: Template and Samples
Following a template is the easiest way to determine the requirements and standards for any type of writing project. It's helpful to take a look at examples, templates and guides when beginning to write. Knowing the form,...Learn more
Benefits of Online Memorials
When a loved one passes away, the next of kin will usually compose a newspaper obituary to communicate the information. While these notices are informative, obituaries often don’t do justice to the life story of a loved one....Learn more